Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain

3 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain.

Pickett had the procedure done on Monday, one day after he left a 24-10 loss to Arizona in the second quarter when Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter fell on Pickett's legs at the end of a 2-yard scramble.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start for Pittsburgh when the Steelers (7-5) host New England (2-10) on Thursday night.

Trubisky will make his first start since a 24-16 victory over Carolina last December when Pickett was in the concussion protocol.

Sunday marked the sixth time Trubisky has had to fill in for an injured Pickett since Pickett was moved to the starting job a month into the 2022 season.

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

