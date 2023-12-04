Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start for Pittsburgh when the Steelers (7-5) host New England (2-10) on Thursday night.

Trubisky will make his first start since a 24-16 victory over Carolina last December when Pickett was in the concussion protocol.

Sunday marked the sixth time Trubisky has had to fill in for an injured Pickett since Pickett was moved to the starting job a month into the 2022 season.

