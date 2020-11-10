Steelers' Roethlisberger, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 list

McDonald missed Friday’s practice with an “illness” according to the team’s injury report, but traveled to Dallas with the team and played 24 snaps total against the Cowboys, 20 on offense and four on special teams.

The team had been COVID-19 free during the first half of the season but have still been dealing with the virus. Their game at Tennessee originally scheduled for Oct. 4 was pushed to Oct. 25 because of an outbreak among the Titans. Hours after winning in Baltimore on Nov. 1, Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey tested positive, forcing the Steelers to spend last week in the league’s intensive protocol program.

The Steelers are 8-0 for the first time in the team's history.

