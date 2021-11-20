Steelers Roethlisberger will start, moved off COVID-19 list

The team made the move on Saturday, a week after Roethlisberger went onto the list after testing positive for the coronavirus. The team said Roethlisberger passed the NFL's COVID-19 protocols and will travel separately to Los Angeles later Saturday afternoon.

Roethlisberger sat out last week's 16-16 tie with Detroit after being symptomatic for the coronavirus and then testing positive. He participated virtually with the Steelers (5-3-1) during the week and was in frequent contact with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.