Steelmaker drops Louisiana expansion, cites market forces

The Times-Picayune'The New Orleans Advocate reports that Nucor Corp. informed state environmental officials of the decision when it asked for a revised air emissions permit in July.

The company said the decision to shelve the plans was made before it submitted a plan to regulators to reduce emissions and before environmental groups objected to the company's proposed settlement of charges related to releases of caustic sulfuric acid mist and highly flammable hydrogen sulfide since it began operating in 2013.