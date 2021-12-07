Stellantis' AI strategy targets $22.6b in revenues by 2030

New products will include the possibility to subscribe to autonomous driving features, purchase usage-based car insurance or even increase the power of the vehicle with a tune-up to add horsepower.

As a baseline, Stellantis currently generates 400 million euros in revenues on software-generated services installed in 12 million vehicles.

To meet the targets, Stellantis will expand its software engineering team of 1,000 to 4,500 in North America, Asia and Europe. More than 1,000 of the expanded team will be retrained in-house.

Stellantis also announced a new partnership with Foxconn to develop semiconductors to cover 80% of the company’s needs and simplify the supply chain. The first microchips from the partnerships are targeted to be installed in vehicles in 2024.