Stellantis CEO: New company will protect jobs and brands

He claimed that fears for job losses, including in Italy, where factories were under-utilized even before the pandemic, were unfounded.

“This merger is acting as a shield to protect the activity on the plants, rather than representing a risk for the people who may be anxious about the creation of this new entity,” he said. The merger would produce greater sales, higher efficiencies and allow the launch of new models because of lower costs due to shared technology, he said.

Tavares announced that Stellantis would launch 10 new models with electrified engines in 2021, adding to the 29 already available. And that all new models introduced through 2025 would have an electrified powertrain. A strategy plan is upcoming, he said.

The PSA Group merger with Fiat Chrysler was completed on Saturday, creating the world's fourth largest car manufacturer. It is based financially in the Netherlands, with a global workforce of 400,000. The new company launched on the Paris, Milan and New York stock exchanges this week.

Krisher reported from Detroit.