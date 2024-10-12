Stephan Jaeger chips in twice and shoots 63 to lead Black Desert Championship

Jaeger was at 14-under 128 — by three shots his lowest 36-hole score — and he still had six players within two shots of him at the Black Desert Resort.

Adam Svensson followed his career-low 60 with a 69 and was one shot back along with Ben Kohles, who had a 64.

Matt McCarty, whose three Korn Ferry Tour wins gave him an instant promotion to the PGA Tour in August, was at 12-under par and some 20 feet away in the first cut at the par-5 seventh when it was too dark to continue. He still had the par-5 ninth to complete his second round Saturday morning.

Harris English (64), Henrik Norlander (68) and Sam Ryder (66) were in at 12-under 130.

Jaeger made an early move on another picturesque day in the southwestern tip of Utah with three straight birdies to start and another on the reachable par-4 fifth hole. He was poised for another birdie until his 10-foot putt on the seventh ran about 3 feet by and he missed the short par putt coming back.

But he eventually came roaring back, making a 30-foot birdie on the 12th, driving the par-4 14th green for a two-putt birdie and then chipping in on the next two holes. Jaeger two-putted from 50 feet for birdie on the par-5 closing hole to take the lead.

“The two chip-ins on the back kind of made this round from being good to great, so super happy with it,” Jaeger said. “Game feels nice.”

Jaeger already has one victory this year, capturing his first PGA Tour title in the Houston Open in a duel over Scottie Scheffler. It's everything in between that has left him searching.

He is one of two players — Chris Kirk, who was six shots back, is the other — who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup and are assured of all the $20 million signature events next year.

For players like English, it's a chance to finish in the top 60 and at least get into two of the early $20 million events at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

“I’m not really caught up in all that,” English said. “Playing good golf is a lot of fun and that’s why I play. I’m here to try to win, get up the leaderboard, and get those nerves going on Sunday and those butterflies and see if you can pull off a win.”

And then so many others want to make sure they finish in the top 125 to secure a full tour card. Norlander is at No. 131 and Ryder is at No. 132, so this becomes a big week.

Still to be determined when the second round resumes Saturday morning is the cut, which was at 5-under par. Wesley Bryan was at 3 under and had a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole, which he chose to mark and wait until the morning.

One player certain to miss the cut was Jay Don Blake, the 65-year-old Utah native who grew up about a half-mile away from what was an ancient lava field at the time. Now it's a five-star resort hosting a PGA Tour event, Blake was given a sponsor exemption. It was his 500th career start. He shot a 79.

“Playing and being able to participate in the 500th event is just a crazy dream story,” Blake said, who won at Torrey Pines for his only tour title. “I gave up on trying to get 500 about 10, 12 years ago. All the emotions have been like a whirlwind everywhere. Most of it’s been a joy and I really had a good time.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf