Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won't need surgery

“Knowing that it wasn’t going to need surgery or anything like that was great news,” Curry said at Wells Fargo Center. “Now, you just have to trust the process — no pun intended from where we are. We're just trying to figure out how to get pain-free quickly, get your strength back and then work your way back into it appropriately.”

After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.