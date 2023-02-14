Stephen Curry hopes to return shortly after All-Star break

“At first it felt like it was a normal contusion, just a real serious one, that's why I went to the bench and thought I could kind of just shake it off, then I got up from the bench and felt something different and was like ‘Nah, that’s not right,'" Curry said. “I knew it was something more than just a normal contusion because I couldn't put any weight on it and was hobbling around. Thankfully there weren't any broken bones or anything.”

Curry is looking forward to welcoming back newly acquired guard Gary Payton II and having everyone healthy to try to make a run at another title. Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He will miss the All-Star game but posed with his No. 30 West jersey.

Curry sat out his 19th game overall this season for the defending champions, 11 of those with a partially dislocated left shoulder. He remains confident about Golden State's chances despite its struggles and inconsistency.

“I know we're a different team than we were, I know we have different challenges than we did last year but it still has been proven that if we're healthy come playoff time and we have a shot to get into a series, that we're a tough out,” Curry said. “That's where all the optimism is until proven differently.”

