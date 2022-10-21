Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars

The NBA superstar is launching a graphic novel series, "Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes," in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry's career and is scheduled for fall 2024.

The series will be created through the publishing arm of Unanimous Media, the company founded by Curry and Erick Peyton. Last month, Penguin released Curry's picture book "I Have a Superpower."