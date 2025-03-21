Breaking: Local police can soon charge $75/hour for body cam video. But will they? Here’s what we found

Stephen Curry will miss the start of the Warriors road trip with a pelvic contusion

Golden State star Stephen Curry will miss at least the first game of the Warriors’ upcoming road trip because of a pelvic injury
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry grimaces in pain after a rough landing in the 3rd quarter against Toronto Raptors during NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Nation & World
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry will miss at least the first game of the Warriors' upcoming road trip because of a pelvic injury.

Curry got hurt when he crashed to the floor in the third quarter of Thursday night's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors.

An MRI on Friday found no structural damage and Curry was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. Curry will not travel with the team for Saturday's game at Atlanta and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Golden State is heading out on a six-game road trip with the second game coming at Miami next Tuesday. The Warriors entered the day in sixth place in the Western Conference and they are fighting to remain in the top six to avoid the play-in tournament.

Curry returned to the court Thursday after sitting out Tuesday to rest. He got hurt while driving for a layup late in the third quarter. He landed hard on his tailbone as he crashed to the floor and remained down for several moments before being helped to his feet and taken to the locker room.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry tried to talk his way back into the game, but the decision was made to keep him out.

“He thought he might be able to come back,” Kerr said. “We just decided not to risk anything. Hopefully it’s not bad.”

An 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA scoring champion, Curry leads the Warriors with 24.3 points per game this season.

