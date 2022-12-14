Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like “Step Up: All In” and “Magic Mike XXL.”

His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.

“My personal opinion: The greatest of all time had to be Gene Kelly, man. Gene Kelly, because he’s a guy’s guy. I love Fred Astaire, but Fred Astaire was so smooth, and it was great. He was so classy," Boss said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2014. "But Gene Kelly — he could be like somebody’s dad, who just decided to get up off the couch and dance around and clean the kitchen up.”

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

Boss's passing was first reported by TMZ.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Credit: Michael Rozman Credit: Michael Rozman

Credit: Claudette Barius Credit: Claudette Barius

Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Christopher Smith Credit: Christopher Smith

Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss