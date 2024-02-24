Steve Kerr, Golden State agree to $35 million, 2-year extension, AP sources say

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has agreed to a two-year contract extension for $35 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has agreed to a two-year contract extension for $35 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The people spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because Kerr hasn't signed his new contract. ESPN first reported the new pact, attributing that to Kerr's agents at Priority Sports. It would be a record for annual value.

In his 10th season with the Warriors, Kerr's current deal was set to expire after this season — and he hadn't been in a rush to complete anything, with the season his top priority and him being clear he always planned on returning.

The 58-year-old Kerr recently won his 500th game and has guided Golden State to four championships with a star-studded roster led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

In Other News
1
Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters
2
Ukraine's top diplomat tells skeptics at the UN that his country 'will...
3
Border Patrol releases hundreds of migrants at a bus stop after San...
4
Man guilty in Black transgender woman's killing in 1st federal hate...
5
Heat's Jimmy Butler, 3 others, ejected after scuffle with Pelicans
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top