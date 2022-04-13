Steve Pagliuca's bid for Chelsea adds more sports executives

Pagliuca has provided the most details about who is backing his interest in Chelsea, which could be sold for 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) given the interest that has emerged since Abramovich put the west London club up for sale six weeks ago.

Tanenbaum's investments are through the Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment group and he is also chairman of the board of governors of the NBA.

“The decision to partner with Steve was an easy one as we share similar values and passion for sports," Tanenbaum said in a statement. “Once we started speaking, it was clear that we share the same long-term vision and goals for Chelsea.”

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger and wife Willow Bay, a journalist, are also behind Pagliuca's bid along with Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and his wife, Elaine, a businesswoman. A statement also said B Capital co-founder Raj Ganguly, venture capitalist Jim Breyer and entrepreneur Div Turakhia were involved in trying to buy Chelsea.

The True Blues Consortium, a fans' group fronted by former Chelsea captain John Terry, also endorsed Pagliuca's bid.

The government must sign off on the sale, which is being overseen by the New York-based Raine Group merchant bank, under terms that allow the team to continue operating since Abramovich was sanctioned. Abramovich cannot profit from the proceeds of the sale.

Chelsea's Champions League title defense was ended by Real Madrid on Tuesday but Thomas Tuchel's team is on course to qualify for the lucrative UEFA competition next season as it is third in the Premier League. Chelsea remains in contention for the FA Cup with a semifinal against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

