Stevenson's 31 leads West Virginia over No. 15 Auburn

But the Tigers never went ahead. Broome's layup with 7.6 seconds left trimmed Auburn's deficit to 79-77. Stevenson then capped the scoring by making one of two free throws. Green's potential-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.

Jimmy Bell Jr. added 15 points for the Mountaineers.

Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 18 points. Broome added 15 and Allen Flanigan scored 13.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers will need to regroup with key matchups looming in the next two weeks against No. 4 Tennessee and No. 2 Alabama, wrapped around rematches against teams they’ve already lost to — Georgia and Texas A&M.

West Virginia: The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Mountaineers either, with seven games against ranked foes over the final 11 regular-season contests.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Hosts Georgia on Wednesday. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 76-64 on Jan. 4.

West Virginia: Travels to No. 11 TCU on Tuesday. The Mountaineers beat the Horned Frogs 74-65 on Jan. 18.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top2

Credit: Kathleen Batten Credit: Kathleen Batten

Credit: Kathleen Batten Credit: Kathleen Batten

Credit: Kathleen Batten Credit: Kathleen Batten

Credit: Kathleen Batten Credit: Kathleen Batten

Credit: Kathleen Batten Credit: Kathleen Batten

Credit: Kathleen Batten Credit: Kathleen Batten

Credit: Kathleen Batten Credit: Kathleen Batten