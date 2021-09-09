Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

“It’s our job to cry out when promises aren’t fulfilled,” Rodgers said. “We want to encourage our leaders to ensure there are good times ahead for everyone.”

Global Citizen Live will take place on six continents. Along with Los Angeles and London, performances and segments will happen in New York City, Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and Lagos, Nigeria.

Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Usher, Lizzo, Elton John, Doja Cat, Metallica, Camila Cabello and Black Eyed Peas are set to perform from different locations.

The event will air on BBC on Sept. 25 and ABC the next day.

In May, Global Citizen sponsored VAX Live, which generated more than 26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and $302 million for programs aimed at a more equitable distribution of vaccines. The event, which included an appearance by Harry, the Duke of Sussex, helped raise the issue of vaccine sharing globally.

FILE - In this Saturday, June 30, 2012 file photo, Adam Lambert and the rock group Queen perform in a fan zone during the Euro 2012 soccer championship tournament in Kiev, Ukraine. Credit: Efrem Lukatsky