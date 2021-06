Sticky situation? Cole says spin rate drop due to mechanics

Cole is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Donaldson and the Twins.

Four minor league pitchers have been suspended this season by Major League Baseball after being caught using banned foreign substances to doctor baseballs, evidence of a stronger crackdown in the game's feeder system than in the big leagues during this historically dominant stretch of pitching. The use of homebrewed sticky substances is suspected to have spiked in recent seasons as grip aid to increase the spin rates on fastballs and make those pitches harder to hit.

Donaldson suggested the timing of the news of the minor league suspensions was related to the changes in Cole's spin rate. Cole called the criticism “undesirable” but declined to respond specifically to the allegation.

“I understand this topic is important to everybody that cares about the game. In regards to Josh, I kind of felt like it was a bit of a low-hanging fruit, but he’s entitled to his opinion and to voice his opinion, so I just have other things that I need to keep my focus on,” Cole said.

Donaldson said Friday that the sticky substance situation is going to be “the next steroids of baseball ordeal" for its performance-enhancing effect on the game.

“Hitters have never really cared about sunscreen, rosin and pine tar. We haven’t cared about that because it’s not a performance enhancement. What these guys are doing now are performance-enhancing, to where it is an actual superglue-type of ordeal, to where it’s not about command anymore,” Donaldson said. “Now, it’s about who’s throwing the nastiest pitches, the more unhittable pitches.”

Cole, a member of the executive subcommittee of the players' association, said he welcomed the dialogue about the use of and legality of grip aids.

“There are customs and practices that have been passed down from older players to younger players, from the last generation of players to this generation of players, and I think there are some things that are certainly out of bounds in that regard,” Cole said. “This is important to a lot of people who love the game, including the players in this room, including fans, including teams, so if MLB wants to legislate some more stuff, that’s a conversation that we can have. Because ultimately we should all be pulling in the same direction on this.”

Said Yankees manager Aaron Boone: “In the end, all that anyone really wants — pitchers, position players, managers — is the best possible product and the most level of playing field that we can create.”

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts heading to the dugout after allowing a two-run home run to Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after allowing a two-run home run to Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann