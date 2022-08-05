Still isolating, Biden signs anti-fraud pandemic bills

The president spoke from a White House balcony, where he's delivered other public remarks while he's been isolating with a rebound case of COVID-19.

He originally tested positive on July 21 and was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative twice and ended several days of isolation, only to test positive again last Saturday.

The rebound case brought a recurrence of mild symptoms, including a cough.

The president’s personal physician, Dr. Kevon O’Connor, wrote Friday that the cough “has almost completely resolved,” although Biden still tested positive that morning.

COVID-19 has scrambled some of Biden's plans. For example, he canceled a personal visit with veterans demonstrating for health care legislation outside the U.S. Capitol, making a video call instead.

However, recent days have also been a dramatically productive time for his presidency. Democratic lawmakers reached an agreement on legislation to lower prescription drug prices, collect more tax revenue from corporations and spend hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Biden was also in isolation when he announced the killing of Ayman al-Zawahri, the al-Qaida leader, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The president is counting on testing negative again soon. On Monday, he's scheduled to visit Kentucky, which has been devastated by flooding.

President Joe Biden speaks before signing two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small business relief programs Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

