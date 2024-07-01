BreakingNews
Longtime local mayor Jeff Sanner, who stepped down in December, dies at 68

Stingray that got pregnant despite no male companion has died, aquarium says

A North Carolina aquarium says a stingray that got pregnant this winter despite not having shared a tank with a male of her species for many years has died

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
3 minutes ago
X

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A stingray that got pregnant at a North Carolina aquarium this winter despite not having shared a tank with a male of her species for many years has died.

The Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville said on Facebook late Sunday that the stingray, Charlotte, died after getting a rare reproductive disease. It didn't go into further detail.

The aquarium, which is in the Blue Ridge Mountains, announced in February that Charlotte had gotten pregnant despite not having shared a tank with a male stingray in at least eight years. But it said in late May that she was suffering from a rare reproductive disease and announced in early June that she hadn't given birth and was no longer pregnant.

The pregnancy was thought to be the result of a type of asexual reproduction called parthenogenesis, in which offspring develop from unfertilized eggs, meaning there is no genetic contribution by a male. The mostly rare phenomenon can occur in some insects, fish, amphibians, birds and reptiles, but not in mammals. Documented examples have included California condors, Komodo dragons and yellow-bellied water snakes.

In Other News
1
Under pressure on plane safety, Boeing is buying stressed supplier...
2
Ukraine is releasing thousands of prisoners so they can join the fight...
3
US Supreme Court Latest: Court sends Trump’s immunity case back to...
4
Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders to federal prison to serve 4-month...
5
What to know about the Supreme Court immunity ruling in Trump's 2020...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top