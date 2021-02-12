Stock indexes hover near recent highs in more wobbly trading

Investors do not expect the market to move substantially higher in the near term until there's more clarity on the future of government stimulus and the direction of the U.S. economy. Democrats have decided to use a legislative process that does not require Republican support to pass the $1.9 trillion package.

“We’re sort of awaiting catalysts,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “The market is still of the opinion that there will be a vaccine-led, broad economic recovery in the second half of this year.”

A majority of companies have now reported their latest round of earnings and the results have been surprisingly good. Roughly 75% of companies in the S&P 500 have released results, showing overall growth of 2.8%, according to FactSet. That's a sharp reversal from the 13% contraction analysts had forecast in late September.

Mohawk Industries shares climbed 5.5% after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Genetic analytics company Illumina jumped 13.3% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 following its encouraging earnings report.

Bumble shares rose a further 13.5%, extending big first-day gains Thursday on the company's initial public offering.

Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields rose, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.20% from 1.16% late Thursday. Wells Fargo gained 2.1%.

Most Asian markets were closed to mark the Lunar New Year and European markets closed higher.