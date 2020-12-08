Stock indexes rise in afternoon trading on Wall Street

Health care stocks made solid gains. Pfizer rose 2.5% and Johnson & Johnson rose 1.9%. Energy companies also rose. Exxon added 3.4%.

Shop-from-home clothing seller Stitch Fix soared 40.7% after reporting a surprise profit in its latest quarter. Etsy jumped 4.8%.

A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending and those that would greatly benefit from a fuller economic recovery continued to see a bit of churn. The moves reflect the constant push-and-pull of hope for an eventual economic recovery pitted against the continued economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.

Cruise line operators gained ground, including a 3.8% rise from Norwegian Cruise Line. The sector very much needs the virus to recede in order to get back to normal operations. Other companies that need a more normal economy in order to recover are still slipping. Darden Restaurants, which operates Olive Garden, fell 1%.

Overall, many of the companies that have been beaten down have been doing better as investors see an eventual end to the pandemic. There's been a push for broader investments in many of those industries and not much pullback, said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

“It’s a very positive sign when you see very broad participation,” he said. “It tells me positioning is still in the process of moving more into cyclical stocks.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained steady at 0.91% from late Monday.

European markets were mixed. France’s CAC 40 was down less 0.2%, Germany’s DAX rose 0.1% and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1%. Asian markets declined.