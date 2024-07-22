Stock market today: Global shares are mixed after Biden withdraws from the 2024 race

Biden’s decision “barely dented financial markets,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“U.S. yields and the dollar opened slightly weaker in Asia but then rebounded, suggesting investors were fully clued into this outcome. The odds of a Trump victory also haven’t changed much,” he said.

Most of the disruptions from a massive technology outage Friday appeared to have been resolved over the weekend.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.8% to 18,311.32 in early trading and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.8% to 7,596.64. In London, the FTSE 100 added 0.5% to 8,194.82.

The future for the S&P 500 was 0.3% higher and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.2% to 39,599.00.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.3% to 17,635.88 and the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.6% to 2,964.22 after China's central bank unexpectedly lowered its one-year benchmark loan prime rate, or LPR, which is the standard reference for most business loans, to 3.35% from 3.45%.

The People's Bank of China cut the five-year loan prime rate, a benchmark for mortgages, to 3.85% from 3.95%, aiming to boost slowing growth and break out of a prolonged property slump.

This came after the government recently reported the economy expanded at a slower-than-forecast 4.7% annual pace in the second quarter.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 7,931.70 and South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.1% to 2,763.51.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, closing its first losing week in the last three and its worst since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8%.

Friday's moves came as the major outage disrupted flights, banks and even doctors' appointments around the world. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack and that it had deployed a fix. The company said the problem lay in a faulty update sent to computers running Microsoft Windows.

CrowdStrike's stock dropped 11.1%, while Microsoft's lost 0.8%.

The outage hit check-in procedures at airports around the world, causing long lines of frustrated fliers.

In other dealings early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was unchanged at $78.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 7 cents to $82.70 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 156.64 Japanese yen from 157.49 yen. The euro rose to $1.0892 from $1.0877.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP