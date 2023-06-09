Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed; Big Tech climbs

General Motors rose 1.9% and Tesla rose 3.6% after announcing a deal for electric-vehicle charging. Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla's extensive charging network beginning early next year.

The latest round of corporate earnings is nearing a close, but late reports are still managing to move some stocks. Ski resort operator Vail Resorts fell 5% after reporting disappointing results.

Wall Street will have more potentially market-moving economic updates to deal with next week. The government will release May data for inflation at the consumer level on Tuesday and retail sales data on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will announce its latest update on interest rates.

The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at its meeting next week after 10 straight rate increases. The central bank has been raising rates, to their highest levels since 2007, in an effort to tame inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.74% from 3.72% late Thursday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.60% from 4.52%.

Economists expect next week's data to confirm that inflation is easing, but they also expect to see retail sales slip. Consumer spending and a strong jobs market have been a bulwark against a recession in an otherwise weakening economy.

Any big dips in employment or consumer spending could add to worries that a recession, mild or not, is on the horizon.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.