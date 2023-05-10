Stock market today: Wall Street rises after inflation data

If the inflation reading had come in hotter than expected, it likely would have spooked Wall Street because it would have raised the likelihood for more rate hikes.

“Inflation is still too hot, but at least it’s cooling,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. “The Fed has pushed rates to be restrictive enough that inflation can slowly deflate.”

Traders immediately upped the probability they see of the Fed holding rates steady in June to nearly 87% from 79% a day before, according to data from CME Group.

Stocks that benefit the most from an easing of interest rates were leading the way on Wall Street, including Big Tech and other high-growth stocks. Amazon rose 2.2%, and Nvidia climbed 1%.

Banks also got a lift. High rates have caused cracks in the banking system in part by knocking down the value of bonds they bought and loans they made when rates were low.

Three high-profile U.S. bank failures since March have had Wall Street on the hunt for the next weak link, causing stocks of several smaller and mid-sized banks to tumble. Some under the most scrutiny rose Wednesday, including a 2.9% rally for PacWest Bancorp and a 1.7% climb for Western Alliance Bancorp.

Of course, other economic reports will arrive before the Fed’s next meeting, which runs from June 13 to June 14, that will sway its decision. One will hit Thursday, showing how inflation fared at the wholesale level.

In the meantime, inflation still remains way above the Fed's 2% target and continues to squeeze households across the economy, particularly those with the lowest incomes.

Increased hopes for a coming pause from the Fed on rates pushed yields lower in the bond market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.44% from 3.52%. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, fell to 3.94% from 4.03%.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed from Toyo.