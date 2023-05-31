Stock market today: Wall Street joins worldwide slump for stocks

Advance Auto Parts plunged 32.2% after it reported much weaker profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The retailer also said it expects pressures to continue through 2023, and it cut its full-year financial forecast and reduced its dividend.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise tumbled 7.2% after it reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than expected. HP dropped 3.3% after its revenue likewise fell short of forecasts.

Profits for companies across the S&P 500 were largely better than analysts feared for the first three months of the year. But they were still down from where they were a year earlier.

They’re grappling with an economy that’s already begun to slow under the weight of interest rates that the Federal Reserve has jacked higher in hopes of getting inflation under control.

Many traders are bracing for the Fed to raise rates again at its next meeting in two weeks, but the hope is that may be the last following a furious stretch where it hiked rates at every meeting for more than a year. Higher rates can undercut inflation, but by slowing the economy and hurting prices for investments.

Several reports on the job market this week could sway the Fed's decision. One released Wednesday morning showed that employers advertised more job openings last month than expected. It's the latest signal of a job market that's remained remarkably resilient in the face of higher interest rates.

While that’s good news for workers and for the economy, it also gives the Fed more leeway to keep rates high.

Other areas of the economy have shown much more pain due in part to higher rates. A report on Wednesday morning suggested manufacturing in the Chicago region is contracting by much more than economists feared. It's the latest region to report much weaker manufacturing than expected, raising worries for the broader economy.

On Friday looms the U.S. government's comprehensive report on hiring across the economy. Economists expect it to show a slowdown in hiring and a tick higher in the unemployment rate.

Bubbling behind all these worries is a still simmering drama in Washington about a potential default on the U.S. government's debt.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trying to wrangle enough votes to pass a deal they struck over the weekend to allow the U.S. government to borrow more money. They need an approval in place before the U.S. government runs out of cash to pay its bills, which could happen as soon as Monday. If they fail, a default could cause tremendous pain for the economy and financial markets.

In stock markets abroad, the Hang Seng tumbled 1.9% in Hong Kong, while stocks fell 0.6% in Shanghai.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.4%, while indexes fell 1.2% in France and 1% in Germany.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.67% from 3.70% late Tuesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans that influence the housing and other markets.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.43% from 4.46%.

——

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.