Stocks are little changed in early trading, bond yields fall

The yield of the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.65%. The yield was well above 1.70% last week, which had put some pressure on the stock market.

Investors continue to be focused on the future outlook for the U.S. economy as millions of Americans get vaccinated every day. Investors are wavering between optimism that coronavirus vaccines that might allow business and travel to return to normal and fears of higher inflation after struggling economies were flooded with credit and government spending.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that while the economy was improving, a recovery is "far from complete." In testimony to Congress, he said the Fed "will continue to provide the economy the support it needs for as long as it takes."

Investors have been reassured by Powell’s comment earlier that the Fed’s key interest rate will be kept near zero through 2023 even as inflation is forecast to pick up.