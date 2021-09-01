Wall Street stocks edge higher in a muted start to September

The broader market has been pushing higher all year, with the S&P 500 closing out August with its seventh straight monthly gain, marking it's longest such winning streak since early 2018. Much of the momentum has been sustained by low interest rates favoring stock investments and a steady economic recovery, but investors are growing more cautious.

COVID-19's more contagious delta variant has raised concerns that consumers could pull back on spending and a much needed recovery in the jobs market could stall.

The focus on broader economic data comes as the market quiets down following a solid corporate earnings season.

Elsewhere, oil prices slumped 1.6%, putting some weight on energy stocks. Occidental Petroleum fell 0.5%.

Copper prices slipped 2.4% and pushed some key copper mining companies lower. Freeport-McMoRan fell 1.9%.

Bond yields were stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.30% from late Tuesday.

Markets in Europe and Asia were mostly higher.