Stocks around the world slump as virus mutation hits economy

Across the Atlantic, negotiators blew past a Sunday deadline set for talks on trade terms for the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. Investors have been fixed on the progress of those talks because a Brexit with no deal could cause massive disruptions for businesses on New Year's Day.

Monday is also the first day of trading for Tesla since joining the S&P 500 index. The electric-vehicle maker has surged so much this year, nearly 731% as of Monday morning, that some critics say its price doesn't make sense. But its inclusion in the benchmark index for Wall Street means index funds nevertheless poured tens of billions of dollars more into the stock. Tesla slumped 5.4% in early Monday trading.

The market’s focus, though, was centered nearly 3,500 miles to the east of Wall Street, where U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that he was placing London and the southeast of England in a new level of restrictions after scientific advisers warned they detected a new variant of the coronavirus. There is no evidence that the new strain’s mutations make it more deadly, but it seems to infect more easily than others.

Two COVID-19 vaccines have already been approved for the United States, and regulators around the world have also either approved or are considering usage of the vaccines. Hope that widespread vaccinations will help the economy return to some semblance of normal has been a big reason for Wall Street's return to record levels.

But for now, vaccinations are only for health care workers and other high-risk populations. It will be a while before a widespread rollout, and surging numbers of coronavirus counts and deaths are setting the global economy up for a bleak few months in the meanwhile.

The worries hit stock markets hardest in Europe, where France banned U.K. trucks from entering for a period of 48 hours. Other countries around the world also halted flights from the United Kingdom.

France’s CAC 40 fell 2.9%, and Germany’s DAX lost 2.9%. The FTSE 100 in London dropped 2.4%.

On Wall Street, stocks of energy producers had the sharpest losses on worries that travel restrictions will mean even fewer airplane seats filled and fewer miles driven by automobiles. Diamondback Energy dropped 6% and Occidental Petroleum fell 3.7%.

Travel-related companies were also hard hit. Cruise operator Carnival lost 3.1%, and American Airlines fell 3%.

In Asian stock markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% after Japan’s Cabinet approved a record annual budget of 106.6 trillion yen ($1.03 trillion) for the coming fiscal year, which begins April 1.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.7%, South Korea’s Kospi recovered from early losses to gain 0.2% and stocks in Shanghai rose 0.8%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 0.92% from 0.93% late Friday.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Shares have started the week out on a sour note in Asia as worsening coronavirus outbreaks overshadow news that U.S. lawmakers finally have a deal on more support for American families and businesses.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

