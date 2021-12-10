Stocks climb after inflation report wasn't worse than feared

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell has suggested the central bank could move more quickly to pare back, or taper, the amount of bonds it’s been purchasing each month to keep long-term interest rates low.

Analysts say the elevated inflation figures ramp up the pressure on the Fed to follow through on Powell’s comments. Many investors also expect the Fed to start raising interest rates from current ultra-low levels starting in the middle of next year.

“The inflation print from this morning will reinforce the Fed’s resolve to accelerate tapering. With the strength in the economic recovery, it is time to take the crutches away,” said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149 points, or 0.4% to 35.903. The Nasdaq composite added 0.3% and the Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gained 0.9%.

Technology stocks led the way. Business software maker Oracle surged 17.6% after reporting strong quarterly results. Microsoft rose 1.4%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.46% from 1.51% just before the inflation report came out. The yield on the two-year note dropped to 0.66%.