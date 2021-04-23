Stocks edge higher; S&P 500 still on track for weekly loss

The earnings reports out overnight were disappointing to investors. Intel fell 7% after the company, while beating analysts' forecasts, said it expected the ongoing chip supply shortage to remain for some time. The shortage of semiconductors has impacted industries outside of like technology. Car manufacturers like Ford, General Motors and others have had to do work stoppages due to the lack of chips.

American Express fell 4% after the company reported a 10% drop in revenue from last year as many of its customers stopped using their cards for travel, entertainment and dining. The company has called 2021 a "transition year" and did not give an outlook for the upcoming year due to the uncertainty on when travel and dining would return in the U.S. and globally.