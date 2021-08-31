Stocks waver as market looks to end August in the green

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern after being down slightly most of the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%.

Despite the declines, the market is on pace to close out August on a positive note. The S&P 500 is up 3% in August, while the Nasdaq is up 3.9%. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its seventh straight monthly gain, which would be the longest such streak since early 2018.