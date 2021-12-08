Stocks end modestly higher after a choppy day of trading

The choppiness in the market will likely persist through December, she said.

The S&P 500 rose 14.46 points to 4,701.21, and is now up 25.2% for the year. The Dow gained 35.32 points to 35,754.75. The blue chip index swung between a loss of 116 and a gain of 121.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq had also been down in the early going before bouncing back to gain 100.07 points and end at 15,786.99.

Smaller company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 17.92 points, or 0.8%, to 2,271.71.

A wide range of travel-related companies gained ground in a sign that investors are confident that the industry will continue its recovery despite the threat from the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Norwegian Cruise Line jumped 8.2% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while rivals Carnival rose 5.5% and Royal Caribbean gained 5.2%. United Airlines rose 4.2% and Las Vegas Sands added 4.4%.

Technology companies accounted for a big slice of the S&P 500's gains, though Apple's 2.3% rise did a lot of the heavy lifting as its weighting gives it a large influence on the sector. Other big tech companies fell, including chipmaker Nvidia, which dropped 1.9% and Intel, which closed 1.6% lower.

Communications and health care stocks made solid gains. Facebook parent Meta Platforms rose 2.4% and Twitter rose 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group rose 0.9%.

Financial stocks were the biggest laggards. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.1% and Bank of America slid 1.2%.

Energy futures rose. The price of U.S. crude oil gained 0.4%, though energy stocks were mixed.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.52% from 1.48% late Tuesday.

Markets in Asia were mostly higher. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.4% as economists are forecasting a rebound for the world’s third largest economy in the current quarter after coronavirus caseloads plummeted.

Markets in Europe fell. Germany's Dax shed 0.8% as Germany's parliament elected Olaf Scholz as the country's ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union's largest economy after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure.

Investors could get more insight into how the economy is faring later this week and next week. On Friday, the Labor Department will give an update on how rising prices are impacting consumers with the release of its Consumer Price Index for November.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold a two-day meeting of policymakers next week that could offer an update on the central bank’s plans to tackle inflation. The Fed has said it plans to speed up the pace at which it trims its bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low. That has raised concerns that the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rates next year sooner than expected.