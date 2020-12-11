Stocks extend losses as virus aid languishes in Congress

Disney jumped 9.1% after giving investors an encouraging update on subscriber growth and future plans for its Disney Plus streaming service.

Stocks have been climbing over the last few weeks as advances in vaccine development raised hopes that the pandemic could be tamed in the coming months and set the global economy on a path to normalcy.

The U.K. has already started vaccinating people with Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine. A U.S. government advisory panel on Thursday endorsed widespread use of that vaccine, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Widespread vaccination will take months and the virus pandemic is prompting tighter restrictions on businesses. An already slow economic recovery appears to be stalling in the wake of the latest surge and unemployment is rising.

European stocks slipped over the increased possibility that the U.K. and the European Union will fail to strike a deal on a new economic relationship heading into next year. Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but has continued to follow the trading bloc's rules during a transition period that lasts until the end of the year. A no-deal split would bring overnight tariffs and other economic barriers that would hurt both sides.

Germany’s DAX fell 1.2%, and France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.6%. The FTSE 100 in London shed 0.6%. Markets in Asia ended mixed.

