Stocks extend losses for third week; Netflix plunges

The Nasdaq is now down 14.3% from its record high set on Nov. 19.

Technology stocks have been directing, and often abruptly redirecting, momentum in the market throughout the week.

“The market is working through digestion of how much monetary policy change will occur over the course of 2022,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Technology and communications stocks were among the biggest drags on the market.

Streaming video service Netflix plunged 21.8% after it delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. Disney, which has also been trying to grow its subscriber base for its streaming service, fell 6.9%.

A mix of retailers, travel-related companies and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell.

Bond yields fell significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76% from 1.83% late Thursday. The drop weighed on bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Household good makers and utilities, which are typically considered less-risky investments, held up better than the rest of the market.

Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021.

Supply chain problems and higher raw materials costs have prompted companies in a wide range of industries to raise prices on finished goods. Many of those companies have warned investors that their profit margins and operations continue feeling the pinch in 2022.

Rising costs have raised concerns that consumers will start to ease spending because of the persistent pressure on their wallets. The latest retail sales data for December was surprisingly disappointing and revealed a decline in sales.

The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates earlier and more often than it had previously signaled in order to fight rising inflation that threatens to derail a further economic recovery. The central bank could begin raising rates as early as March. Investors will be watching the Fed closely when officials meet for their latest policy meeting next week.

Investors have also been busy reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings, which could give them a better sense of how companies are dealing with persistent supply chain problems and higher costs.

Paint and coatings maker PPG Industries fell 3.1% after warning investors that it continues grappling with high raw materials costs and supply chain problems. Surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical fell 7.9% after warning that the focus on COVID-19 cases continues to hurt procedure volumes.

Peloton rose 11.7% after the maker of exercise bikes and treadmills said fiscal second-quarter revenue would meet previous estimates. The stock tanked a day earlier after CNBC reported Peloton was temporarily halting production of exercise equipment to stem a decline in sales.

Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow

Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Patrick Casey works on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Patrick Casey works on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow

Caption A trader, right, talks to a pedestrian outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Caption A trader, right, talks to a pedestrian outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption A currency trader walks by the screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A currency trader walks by the screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders gather at a post on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Stocks wobbled between gains and losses on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for another weekly loss. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders gather at a post on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Stocks wobbled between gains and losses on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for another weekly loss. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow

Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader John Panin works on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Stocks wobbled between gains and losses on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for another weekly loss. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader John Panin works on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Stocks wobbled between gains and losses on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for another weekly loss. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow