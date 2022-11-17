Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher

The Fed has already raised its short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from nearly zero as recently as last March. Bullard suggested that the rate may have to rise to a level between 5% and 7% in order to quash stubbornly hot inflation.

The assessment comes on the heels of reports showing that inflation is starting to ease somewhat, but still remains extremely hot as consumers continue spending amid a very strong jobs market. Strong spending and employment remain a potential bulwark against the economy slipping into a recession. It also means the Fed will likely remain aggressive and raises the risk that it will hit the brakes hard enough on the economy to actually bring on a recession.

Outside of concerns about inflation, the market is also worried about Russia's war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China hurting the global economy.

The conflict in Ukraine has been weighing on the energy sector and any worsening could cause spikes in prices for oil, gas and other commodities that the region produces. U..S. oil prices rose 2.1%

China's "zero-COVID" approach has caused a supply crunch for some of Asia's biggest manufacturers, denting economic growth.

Markets in Asia and Europe fell.

___

Yuri Kageyama, Matt Ott and Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.