Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week

The fear is that if inflation proves even stickier than expected, it could push the Fed to get even more aggressive than it’s prepared the market for. Such movements have been most clear in the bond market, where yields have soared this month on expectations for a firmer Fed.

The two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.68% from 4.62% late Thursday and from less than 4.10% earlier this month. It’s approaching its heights from November, when it reached its highest point since 2007.

The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, rose to 3.88% from 3.84% late Thursday.

Still offering some support to the stock market despite those worries are remaining hopes that the economy can avoid a worst-case recession. Jobs are still plentiful, and shoppers are still spending to prop up the most important part of the economy, consumer spending.

But critics say many of those areas also tend to be among the last to feel the effects of higher interest rates and may still topple. And the strength in the economy has been continuing even after the Fed has already raised rates at the most aggressive pace in decades.

“Fed tightening always ‘breaks’ something,” investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a BofA Global Research report. He said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,800, which would mark a drop of a little more than 7% from its closing level on Thursday.

Big technology and other high-growth companies have been taking the brunt of worries about the Fed because they're seen as some of the most vulnerable to higher rates. Their stocks soared in earlier years in part because of record-low rates.

Microsoft fell 2.1%, Amazon dropped 2.3% and Nvidia lost 2.8% for some of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500.

Energy stocks also tumbled with the price of oil. Exxon Mobil fell 3.5%.

On the winning side was Deere, which gained 5.5% after reporting stronger profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected.

In stock markets abroad, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3%. Losses were amplified by news that a major tech industry dealmaker, Bao Fan, apparently has gone missing.

Shares in one of China’s top investment banks, China Renaissance, plunged Friday after the company said in a filing to Hong Kong's stock exchange that it had lost touch with Bao, its founder. Bao’s disappearance follows a crackdown on technology companies in the past two years that officials in China said had been wrapped up.

Stocks also mostly fell across Asian and European markets.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.