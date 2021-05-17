Stocks fall in afternoon trading on Wall Street as tech lags

Steelmakers got a boost from the suspension of key measures in a tariff dispute between the U.S. and European Union. Nucor rose 1.8% and United States Steel rose 1.6%.

Crude oil prides rose and helped lift several energy companies. Exxon Mobil rose 1.2%.

Investors are still carefully watching for signs of inflation rising too quickly as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Concerns over inflation, some of which is expected, have made for choppy trading. The pace and breadth of the recovery is also being monitored as more people in the U.S. get vaccinated, but COVID-19 still poses a threat.

Bond yields were steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.64% from 1.63% from late Friday.

European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets ended mixed.