Wall Street nears bear market at the end of a bruising week

“Certainly the market volatility has all been driven by investor concerns that Fed will tighten policy too much and put the us into a recession,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

The S&P 500 fell 2.1% as of 1:39 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569 points, or 1.8%, to 30,683 and the Nasdaq fell 2.9%. All three are headed for drops of 4% or more for the week.

Bond yields fell as investors shifted money into lower-risk investments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.78% from 2.85% late Thursday.

Concerns about inflation have been growing heavier with Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushing energy and some key food commodity prices higher. China, the world's second-largest economy, took a renewed hit from lockdowns in key cities because of COVID-19 cases, but a surprise interest rate cut from the Chinese government has at least temporarily eased some anxiety.

Wall Street has been digesting earnings from retailers this week. The sector is a key focus as investors try to measure how much damage inflation is inflicting on company operations and whether higher prices on everything from food to clothing is prompting consumers to tighten their spending.

Retail giants Target and Walmart both had warnings this week about inflation cutting into finances. Discount retailer Ross Stores plunged 24% on Friday after cutting its profit forecast and citing rising inflation as a factor.

“The latest earnings from retail companyies finally signaled that U.S. consumers and businesses are being negatively impacted by inflation,” Arone said.

Investors continue watching the Fed for hints of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week the U.S. central bank might take more aggressive action if price pressures fail to ease.

Technology stocks fell broadly and weighed down the market. Applied Materials, which produces chipmaking equipment, fell 7.7%. The tech sector has been particularly choppy and prompted many of the big swings in the market throughout the week.