Stocks higher on Wall Street a day after broad decline

“We’re seeing a more dramatic extension of what we experienced over last couple of weeks, which is really the market searching for a narrative,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

Investors are looking for whatever clues they can get to better gauge the continued trajectory of the economic recovery. Everything from comments from the Federal Reserve to outlooks from companies and economic data are being used to get a clearer picture of what the economy might look like throughout the rest of this year and into 2022.

Wall Street is also in the midst of earnings reporting season. IBM rose 3.5% after the company reported better than expected revenue and profits, helped by its cloud computing business. Hospital operator HCA Healthcare jumped 14% after handily beating Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Outside of earnings, drug distributors made some big moves following reports that they are on the verge of $26 billion settlement over opioid lawsuits. AmerisourceBergen rose 4.8% and McKesson rose 3.7%.

Trader Paul Slimkowski works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

