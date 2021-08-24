Stocks move higher on Wall Street, hovering near records

While Pfizer fell 3% after rising sharply the day before, many investors were encouraged by the Food & Drug Administration's full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The approval has given cities and companies the legal backing to start requiring mandates. On Monday, New York City and the Department of Defense announced vaccine requirements.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation. The concern among investors is that the Fed will reduce its bond-buying program later this year to combat inflation.

Bond yields were slightly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.27% from 1.25% the day before.