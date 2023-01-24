Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up

Union Pacific fell 2.8% after reporting disappointing earnings and revenue.

Software and technology giant Microsoft will report its results after the market closes Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 1.7%.

Markets have been swinging between hope and caution as investors watch to see if the Fed will adjust its inflation-fighting strategy. The central bank has already pulled its key overnight rate up to a range of 4.25% to 4.5% from virtually zero early last year.

The Fed will announce its next rate increase on Feb. 1 and traders expect a quarter-point raise, which would mark a softening of the central bank's pace.

Long-term bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.48% from from 3.52% late Monday.

Wall Street will get a few economic updates this week that could provide more insight into inflation's impact.

The government will release gross domestic product data for the fourth-quarter on Thursday. Economists expect less than 1% of growth, following 1.9% growth in the third quarter and a contraction during the first half of 2022.

Investors will get more updates on personal spending and income on Friday.

Markets in Europe were mostly mixed.

A preliminary reading for manufacturing in Japan remained steady in January at its lowest level in over two years, with exports declining faster. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.5%. Many regional markets in Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year.

——

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.