US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy

China is lifting some of its most severe COVID-19 restrictions following protests across major cities. That has raised hopes that disruptions to manufacturing and trade will ease.

Markets in Asia rose, while markets in Europe slipped.

Inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for recessions throughout global economies are among the biggest concerns for investors. Wall Street has been closely watching corporate announcements and government reports to get a better sense of just how much damage is being done to the economy and inflation's path ahead in 2023.

V.F. Corp., which makes Vans shoes and The North Face outdoor gear, fell 8.1% after warning investors that weak demand is crimping revenue. The company also announced the departure of its CEO.

Tesla fell 5% following reports that it may have to cut production in China because of weak demand.

Investors are dealing with several crosscurrents of information. Demand may be weakening in some areas of the economy, but some sectors remain resilient.

The services sector, which makes up the biggest part of the U.S. economy, showed surprising growth in November, according to the Institute for Supply Management. Employment remains a strong area of the economy as does overall consumer spending.

Wall Street will get a weekly update on unemployment claims on Thursday. Investors will likely be more focused on the monthly report on producer prices, for November, from the government on Friday.

The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising its benchmark interest rate in an effort to tame inflation. The strategy is intended to make borrowing more expensive and generally hit the brakes on consumer spending and the economy. The risk is that the policy could send the economy into a recession.

The central bank's task has been more difficult because of resilient pockets of the economy, like employment and consumer spending. It will likely have to remain aggressive in order to keep pressuring inflation.

The Fed is meeting next week and is expected to raise interest rates by a half-percentage point, which would mark an easing of sorts from a steady stream of three-quarters of a percentage point rate increases. It has raised its benchmark rate six times since March, driving it to a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years. Wall Street expects the benchmark rate to reach a peak range of 5% to 5.25% by the middle of 2023.

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.