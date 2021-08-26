Stocks lower after Kabul bombing; traders also wait for Fed

That said, yields have steadily risen in the bond market in the past week, which could be a sign that traders are preparing for the Fed to start winding down its emergency support measures in the coming months. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading at 1.36%, up from 1.34% the day before.

The selling was widespread, with 10 of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 moving lower. Technology stocks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the pullback. Western Digital fell 3.8% and Dollar Tree dropped 11.7%.

Jobless claims edged up by just 4,000 to 353,000 from a pandemic low 349,000 a week earlier, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average fell by 11,500 to 366,500. That's the lowest since mid-March 2020.

Salesforce.com was one of the biggest gainers, rising more than 4.7% after the company’s quarterly results easily beat analysts’ expectations. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Companies that report their results after Thursday's closing bell include technology giant HP, as well as Gap.