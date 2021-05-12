Stocks lower, bond yields rise after inflation report

The S&P 500 index was down 1.1% as of 10:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 286 points, or 0.8%, to 33,984 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.8%.

Investors reacted negatively to the Labor Department's report that showed consumer prices rose 0.8% in April, with inflation rising the fastest year-over-year since 2008. Investors have been worrying that inflation could return after being absent for many years as the economy revs out of the recession brought on by the pandemic. However Federal Reserve officials and other economists have said moderate inflation may be a good thing in a recovery.