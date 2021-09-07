Stocks moderately lower as Wall Street returns from holiday

A tick up in bond yields was helping out bank stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.38% from 1.32% on Friday. Bank of America rose 1.4%.

Paint and coatings maker PPG Industries fell 3% after warning investors that supply chain problems and higher costs will hurt third-quarter sales. The announcement weighed on some of the company's peers. Sherwin-Williams fell 1.5%.

Energy prices were down broadly. Crude oil fell 1.4% while natural gas prices fell 2.5%.

Investors have a few economic reports on tap for the week.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will report job openings for July. The jobs market is still struggling to recover from the pandemic and employers have been finding it difficult to fill openings amid lingering health fears and the resurgent virus could make it even more difficult.

On Friday, investors will get another update on inflation when the Labor Department reports on inflation at the wholesale level before costs are passed on to consumers.