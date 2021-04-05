Stocks move broadly higher following big job gains in March

The U.S. government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August. Investors had a delayed reaction to the encouraging job growth, which was released on Friday when stock trading was closed. Tesla also surprised investors with a report that vehicle deliveries doubled during the first quarter.

The S&P 500 rose 1% and is on track to beat the record high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, to 33,348 and the Nasdaq rose 1.1% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern.