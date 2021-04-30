Stocks move lower, still head for 3rd straight monthly gain

“The broad story is one of case counts on the whole being lowered across the majority of the world and vaccines ramping up generally across the world and that's getting us back to normal,” said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.

There's also the trillions of dollars in government support that has gone out to help the U.S. economy recover from the pandemic. The Commerce Department said U.S. household incomes surged 21% last month, driven largely by the $1,400 payments that went out to most Americans as part of President Biden's economic package.

The Biden administration is also pushing for more infrastructure spending to help further boost the economy. The big policy and spending proposals have investors looking further up the road to what a “new normal” looks like after the pandemic, Pride said. Key concerns include how spending will impact taxes and inflation.

Treasury yields have stabilized after jumping earlier this year as concerns about inflation rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.63% from 1.64% late Thursday.

Investors have also gotten strong corporate earnings which have helped justify higher stock prices. Amazon rose 1.2% after the e-commerce giant reported that its profits more than tripled in the latest quarter.

Investors will get another big dose of earnings reports next week, including results from drugmakers Eli Lilly, Merck as well as Pepsi, Colgate-Palmolive, the railroad CSX and drugstore giant CVS. Investors will also get April's jobs report next week.