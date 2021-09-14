Major indexes slip on Wall Street, reversing early gains

Inflation has been a key concern for investors, who are trying to gauge how it will impact both the economy's recovery and the Federal Reserve's policy on maintaining low interest rates. The central bank has said higher costs for raw materials and consumer goods will likely remain temporary as the economy recovers, but analysts are concerned that the higher prices could stick around and dent companies' bottom lines while also crimping spending.

The broader concerns about inflation and rising prices have added to choppy trading, along with with lingering worries about how the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 will impact an economy still finding its footing. Investors will get a glimpse at spending data later this week when the Commerce Department releases retail sales figures for August.