Stocks rise to recover much of steep loss from day before

The cold light of day also had some analysts saying comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that may have dragged down bank stocks on Tuesday weren’t much different from what she’s said before. She said the government is not considering blanket protections for all customers at all banks. But she did say it will make all depositors whole at banks on a case-by-case basis, when failing to do so would mean risk for the broader system.

So far, each of the last two big bank failures this month met such criteria. Depositors were promised all their money, even those with more than the $250,000 limit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Stocks of some smaller and mid-sized banks rebounded or were holding relatively steady on Thursday after tumbling a day before. First Republic Bank gained 3.7%, for example.

It’s been at the center of investors’ crosshairs the last couple of weeks because of the banking industry’s crisis. The second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history occurred earlier this month after their customers rushed to pull out money all at once. The runs on the banks pushed regulators to seize Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

One factor hurting banks is how much the Fed has raised interest rates over the last year. Rate hikes are meant to get inflation under control, but they’re a very blunt tool that slows the entire economy.

That raises the risk of a recession later on, and it also drags down prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. For Silicon Valley Bank and others, it meant losses for the bond investments they had made, even in things like super-safe Treasury bonds.

The fear is that all the turmoil in the banking industry could cause a sharp pullback in lending to small and midsized businesses around the country. That could put more pressure on the economy, raising the risk for a recession that many economists already saw as likely.

The Fed’s Powell said such fears were part of the reason the central bank raised rates by only a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday instead of more. A pullback in lending could act almost like a rate hike on its own, he said.

The Fed has raised its key overnight rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%, up from virtually zero at the start of last year. Its policy makers indicated they might raise rates one more time this year before holding steady through the end of this year.

In markets abroad, stocks in London slipped 0.7% after the Bank of England also raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point. Stocks were mixed elsewhere across Europe and Asia.

On Wall Street, shares of Coinbase Global fell 15.9% after the cryptocurrency trading platform said it had been warned by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it could face charges of violating federal securities laws.

In the U.S. bond market, which has been home to some of Wall Street’s wildest moves this month, yields were mixed.

The yield on the two-year Treasury slipped to 3.94% from 3.97% late Wednesday. It was above 5% earlier this month.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Mat Ott contributed.