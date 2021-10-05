Stocks rise on Wall Street as tech rebounds; oil tops $78

Exxon Mobil rose 1.7%. and Hess rose 1.3%.

The market has been choppy for weeks as investors try to gauge how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant crimping consumer spending and job growth. Inflation concerns have been driving much of the up-and-down shifts for technology companies and the broader market.

Rising inflation has been prompting businesses from Nike to Sherwin-Williams to temper sales forecasts and warn investors that higher costs will hurt financial results. Supply chain disruptions and delays, along with rising raw materials costs, are among some of the key problems facing companies as they try to continue recovering from the pandemic's impact.

The lingering pandemic and global supply chain problems have prompted the International Monetary Fund to trim its forecast for global growth this year.

Stock markets in Europe rose, while markets in Asia were mostly lower.

Caption People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Shares have fallen in Asia after a broad slide on Wall Street led by technology companies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

